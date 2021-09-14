Sarah Jessica Parker's New York home is practically an art gallery The actress has blended a new wine

Sarah Jessica Parker filmed inside her beautiful New York home as part of an exciting project – she has created a delicious new wine which is set to be released this autumn.

The Sex and the City actress made a virtual appearance from her artistic kitchen as she chatted to her Invivo X business partners Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, who dialled in from their winery in New Zealand.

As she blended her third Sauvignon Blanc vintage wine, Sarah sat on a white stool in the corner of the room with shelves wrapping around the walls.

Most of the shelf space was taken up by pink paintings and black-and-white photos that were displayed in neutral frames and resting on the walls – one of which appeared to be a sentimental snap of Sarah and her husband Matthew Broderick.

Meanwhile, a stack of colourful cookbooks was visible on one of the lower shelves.

The actress joined a virtual call with Invivo X business partners Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron

To her right, several bottles of wine from various estates in Malborough were lined up ready for the star to mix in glass measuring tubes to create the perfect blend.

Sarah said: "This is our third vintage so the challenge each year is to make sure our new vintage is as good as previous years, given the love and respect for it from our customers but keeping true to this year’s grapes.

Sarah Jessica Parker's third vintage Sauvignon Blanc will be released this autumn

"We are so proud of this vintage, it has an incredible fragrance along with a unique taste and mouth-feel but is still in-keeping with the style of Sauvignon Blanc, which I’ve found can be more flexible than I had originally thought."

This process would normally take place in-person, but international travel restrictions following the pandemic have meant Sarah has remained at home – allowing fans to catch a better look inside.

Several other photos show Sarah promoting the wine from inside an industrial kitchen area, with white brick walls, wooden work surfaces and silver accents, but it's not clear whether this was part of her property.

The Sex and the City star recently sold her New York townhouse

The Carrie Bradshaw actress lives in New York with Matthew and their children James Wilkie, 18, and twins Tabitha and Marion, 12.

Sarah and Matthew recently sold their townhouse for $15million (£11million) after purchasing the three-storey property for just under $3million in 2000.

They are thought to still own more than one home in the Hamptons, Manhattan and Brooklyn, including two townhouses in Greenwich Village Historic District which they bought for $35 million back in 2016, with plans to create one big mansion.

