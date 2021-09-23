Avril Lavigne seriously turns up heat in tiny denim shorts and crop top The 36-year-old struck a pose

Avril Lavigne has bid goodbye to the summer by sharing a series of sizzling new snapshots on Instagram.

The 36-year-old began her carousel with a photo showing her leaning on a car bonnet and showcasing her incredible figure in tiny denim shorts and a white crop top. Avril's blonde hair has been left to fall down past her shoulders and she also appears barefoot.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne's day at the beach

Other images show the star sat inside the vehicle with one foot on the open door as she stares down at the camera, her extensive tattoo collection on her arm clearly visible, while in another she beams as she kneels down next to her dog.

Unsurprisingly, Avril's followers went wild for her latest photos, flooding the comments section with love heart and flame emojis.

Avril looks incredible in her latest set of photos

Her boyfriend, Mod Sun, is also no doubt a big fan. Just last month, the couple celebrated their anniversary with a picnic - and while the private couple didn't reveal how long they have been together, rumors about the duo started to swirl around February of this year.

The singer is dating rapper Mod Sun

Avril took an extended break from the spotlight before making an epic comeback in 2019, following her incredible success in the 2000s with hits including Sk8r Boi and Girlfriend.

While she is now back and planning to drop her next record, the reason behind her mysterious absence is heartbreaking.

The couple are head over heels

The Canadian star was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2014, which left her with crippling complications for over two years. Taking to Billboard, she revealed that when her health deteriorated, she was in bed for "two years" and was left feeling "trapped" in her own body.

"I've really had the time to be able to just be present, instead of being, like, a machine: studio, tour, studio, tour. This is the first break I’ve ever taken since I was 15," she admitted.

