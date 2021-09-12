Avril Lavigne is radiant in sunset selfie with boyfriend Mod Sun to mark special occasion The Sk8r Boi singer is so happy!

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are couple goals – and are so incredibly supportive of each other.

On the day of his much-anticipated tour, the singer took to Instagram to share a loved-up selfie of their pair kissing at sunset, alongside a gushing message about his girlfriend.

He wrote: "I'm so lucky, I love this girl so much." Mod then went on to share details of his tour, and thanked his fans for their continuous support.

VIDEO: Avril Lavigne is radiant as she announces long-awaited news

"Internet Killed the Rockstar tour starts today! Come see me and my band… I love my life and I'm so grateful to have all of you on this journey with me. I'm literally living my dreams."

He then went on to share details of his latest song Down, featuring Travis Barker. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love seeing you happy bro," while another wrote: "A long time coming yet always deserved."

Whitney Cummings even hinted at a future wedding, writing: "I better be officiating this wedding." Mod even replied to the comment, writing: "It's a must."

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's photo sparked wedding chat

Avril herself shared a series of photos of herself and her boyfriend to mark the first day of his tour. She wrote: "Wishing my love @modsun and the boys a happy tour. Internet Killed The Rockstar Tour kicks off tonight. Some pics from last weekend."

Mod replied: "[Expletive] I love you so much. Thank u for everything babe. I can not wait for u to show the world what you’ve been working on. Ur an absolute icon + the most beautiful thing on this planet."

Avril and Mod are couple goals!

Just last month, Avril and Mod celebrated their anniversary with a romantic picnic. While the notoriously private couple didn't reveal how long of a relationship their anniversary marked, rumours about the duo started to swirl around February of this year.

The two first came together when they collaborated on the song Flames from his last album, which became one of his most successful singles and was Avril's first release of the year.

