Catherine Zeta-Jones looks age-defying in sweet new photo with Michael Douglas She rang in her 51st birthday this year

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked absolutely radiant in a new photo with her husband, Michael Douglas, and her fans loved it.

The couple have been married for 20 years but looked as loved up as ever in a sweet snapshot the actress shared on Instagram.

In the photo, Catherine, 51, displayed her youthful good looks as she pouted for the camera wearing oversized sunglasses and a straw hat.

Michael, 71, wore a baseball cap and Hawaiian shirt and they appeared to be on a sunny vacation.

Catherine's skin looked flawless in the picture and her dewy complexion had fans marvelling at her age-defying beauty.

"You're the most beautiful in the world," wrote one, while another just said: "Wow."

Catherine and Michael share two children together

Her followers liked seeing the lovebirds together and called them "the cutest couple" and "adorable".

Catherine and Michael celebrated two decades of marriage in November and she shared a stunning montage on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "20 years ago today Michael and I were married!! What an amazing magical night that was! And 7304.85 days and nights on, I love you now as I did then. (except for the point 85 bit). Thank you for the love and laughter."

Catherine and Michael have been married two decades

The video included photos from their wedding as well as intimate snaps of the couple together.

In the run-up to their anniversary, Catherine opened up about their plans.

"I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on," before confirming the coronavirus pandemic has put the kibosh on any grand plans.

"We won't be doing any great big party," she added. "Not that I'm a big party fan anyway. It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we're not doing that until we're completely out of the woods."

