Prodigal Son's Catherine Zeta-Jones resembles a Disney princess in majestic mirror photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones has taken to Instagram to share a gorgeous new picture reminiscent of a princess in a Disney story.

The actress looked into a brightly-lit mirror, seemingly backstage at a theatre, as her picture was taken while she pouted.

Next to the mirror was a lipstick tube and a can of diet coke - and Cartherine joked about her "favorite soda" in the caption. "Mirror mirror on the wall... Who can spot my favorite soda of all?" she shared.

Wearing a black bardot-style dress and her hair swept up off her face, Catherine rocked a smokey eye look with a nude lip.

Fellow actress Kat McNamara was one of many fans to comment, sharing a heart emoji and writing: "Like mother, like daughter!"

Celebrity photographer John Russo added: "You gorgeous girl."

Others called her "a goddess" and "perfect" as they enjoyed the snap.

Fans loved Catherine's mirror picture

Catherine has been spending time with her family, swapping their New York state home for Majorca this summer and making the most of the glorious weather and opportunity to get away.

While on holiday, she celebrated some happy family news as she was also able to reunite with her beloved parents, Patricia and David, who have joined her family from Wales.

This is the first time that Catherine has been able to see her mom and dad since the start of the pandemic in 2020, and she wanted to share the happy news with her fans on social media.

Catherine was thrilled to be reunited with her parents while on vacation

"Just loving being with my Mam and Dad after being apart for so long. They are just the best, they give me so much joy. I am blessed, truly blessed," she shared.

The Chicago star also posted a heartwarming video clip of herself and her mom busy sewing curtains and cushion covers together.

Feeling proud of her hidden talent, she said in the clip, "Well, as you can see, my Mam and I have been working like little beavers building a dam."

