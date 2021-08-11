Catherine Zeta-Jones debuts beautifully haunting new look with exciting news Quite witchy, don't you think?

Catherine Zeta-Jones has left her legions of fans completely speechless by her looks before, but none had quite the same effect as a recent look she debuted.

The actress made more than a few heads turn when she showed off her costume for a brand new role in a picture she shared on Instagram.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' hidden talent

Catherine wore a slinky black gown that hugged her figure, with a big bow on the chest, a dark red lip, and luscious black curls in her hair.

The look was part of the get-up she will be adopting to play the character of Morticia Addams in Tim Burton's newest production for Netflix.

In the caption, she wrote, "It's 'WEDNESDAY!' I have channeled Morticia Addams many times in my life and now I get to play her, directed by the incomparable Tim Burton in Netflix's 'Wednesday'.

"I am so excited! Reuniting with Luis Guzman (my nemesis in the movie 'Traffic') as Gomez, and the fabulous Jenna Ortega in the title role of Wednesday Addams. Can't wait," she continued.

The actress debuted her look for Morticia Addams

Fans were spooked in the best way possible by the look and were extremely excited to see the Chicago actress return in such fine form.

"Wickedly Glamorous," one fan perfectly wrote, with another saying, "Oh my god this will be so perfect," and a third adding, "Is this real life?!"

The Welsh actress has been on high after high lately, having just celebrated her son Dylan's milestone 21st birthday.

Catherine celebrated her son Dylan's 21st birthday

She rang it in perfectly with a hilarious compilation of clips and pictures of her son from over the years.

In the caption, Catherine wrote, "Dylan is 21 today!!! My boy, my boy, my pride, my joy! I love you more than words can say. Happy Happy Birthday, to a gift from God that keeps on giving. love Mom…"

