Andy Murray was knocked out of the San Diego Open this week, but the tennis star has still proclaimed his love for the city while sporting a rather interesting new look.

Andy, who is normally an incredibly private person, took a rare selfie and uploaded it on Friday to reveal his brand-new style in the form of an Anchor Man-style moustache!

The pro held a stern look as he took the shot, letting his new facial hair do all the talking.

Making reference to the comedy film, starring Will Ferrell, Andy jokingly captioned the photo: "San Diego what a city! Maybe the best I’ve been to on tour. Discovered by the Germans in 1904 would you believe! @visitsandiego #sandiego #anchorman #moustache #ronburgundy."

Andy looked totally different with a moustache

He also shared a video clip panning across the picturesque harbour where Andy recreated an Anchorman scene in voiceover format, much to his followers' delight.

One wrote: "Best Instagram post ever [laughing face emoji]." Many fans added laughing emojis to the comments section while some were hung up on his striking moustache.

Chris Hoy commented: "It's a strong look," while his own mother Judy Murray wrote: "Staying classy."

One quizzed: "A month early?," clearly referring to Movember, the moustache growing charity challenge which takes place in November each year.

Andy's facial hair was gone in a newer snap

While a newer photograph on Instagram Stories shows the moustache is no more, perhaps Andy's Ron Burgundy-esque facial hair will make a re-appearance in November? We wonder what wife Kim will think…

When Andy isn't travelling for work, he resides in a £5million Surrey mansion with Kim and their four children. Their latest addition was born in March 2021 and although we don't see the family much on social media, the tennis star did give an interview to The Mirror, giving an insight into their lives.

"Seeing the kids sitting at the table, behaving and eating their food and going to bed at the right time, those sort of things make me proud," the star admitted.

