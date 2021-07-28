Andy Murray breaks silence and admits he feels 'crushed' after shock Olympic exit The tennis champion has taken to Twitter with a message for fans

Andy Murray has spoken candidly of his disappointment after exiting the Tokyo Olympics. The tennis star had been hoping to win a gold medal at his third successive Games, teaming up with Joe Salisbury for the men's doubles.

But the pair were knocked out of the competition in the quarter-finals by Croatia's Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig.

Andy – who won the singles at London 2012 and Rio 2016 – decided not to compete in the individual event this year in order to focus on the doubles.

Following their defeat on Wednesday, the 34-year-old took to Twitter and admitted his future in the Olympics was unclear. "I feel crushed after today's loss," he told fans. "Sport can be brutal.

Andy and Joe were knocked out of the men's doubles quarter-finals

"Thanks so much @joesalisbury92 for the opportunity to play. You were brilliant. I wish it could have gone a little better but s*** happens. And if this is the end of my @olympics journey I want to say a huge thanks to @TeamGB and all the tennis support team for everything they have done to help me perform at my best over the years.

"It's been an absolute privilege to represent you and my country at 4 Olympics and it's given me some of the best memories of my life."

The tennis star has won two Olympic golds

Andy's fans were quick to rally around. "Andy you are quite simply a legend and an inspiration, not just for your achievements in sport but for everything else you say and do off the court. Your country is very proud of you," one told the father-of-four.

A second noted: "We all love and support you, your decision to play doubles instead of singles was selfless, you have given so much to the sport over the years and I hope you can continue for as long as you wish."

Andy and his wife Kim have been married since 2015

A third added: "You've done incredibly well, @andy_murray. Only man to ever win two singles Olympics golds, no-one can take that away from you!" And a fourth wrote: "You always try your best Andy and that's all that can be asked of you. If this is your last Olympics, hold your head up high and e proud, you have served #TeamGB above and beyond. Move on to your next goal, you'll always be our champ."

