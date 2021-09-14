Andy Murray has finally addressed Emma Raducanu's "incredible" US Open win. The teenage tennis sensation made history on Saturday evening when she became the first British female to win a Grand Slam title in 44 years.

After his Rennes Open first-round victory over Yannick Maden on Monday, fellow Briton Andy was asked about the 18-year-old's success.

"It was incredible what she did there. I think for a lot of the people involved in British tennis, we knew she was extremely good," he said at a press conference.

"She hadn't competed much for the last sort of 18 months or so with school and coronavirus and those sorts of things, but I think at Wimbledon everyone sort of got a bit of a glimpse of how good she could be."

On following her journey, Andy added: "I've spent a little bit of time around her on the practice court, but more so in the same building, training close to each other, and watching what she's doing, and she's obviously really, really good.

Emma won the women's US Open on Saturday

"But what she did in New York was very special, a huge boost for British tennis and gives hopefully the governing bodies an opportunity to capitalise on that and get more and more kids involved in the sport." He concluded: "It's great what she did and a huge opportunity for British tennis now."

Emma was born in Toronto in 2002 to her Chinese mother and Romanian father. The family moved to the UK when she was just two years old, settling in Kent where her father Ion and her mother Renee both worked in finance.

Following her win at the US Open, the tennis star received personal congratulations from many a famous face, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice and even The Queen.

