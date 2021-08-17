Andy Murray celebrates good news after sudden Olympic departure

Andy Murray has made a winning return to tennis after he was forced to withdraw from the Olympics. He won his opening match against Richard Gasquet at the Western & Southern Open on Monday - and could not be happier!

The 34-year-old, who previously won the tournament in 2008 and 2011, said after the match: "I thought I did well, I think I moved pretty well for my first singles match in a while on the hard courts, certainly more confident in my movements than I did when I played him here a couple of years ago."

He added: "First singles match I've played since I've had the metal hip put in, so I was a bit apprehensive, and he uses all of the angles on the court really well, makes you move a lot so, you need to move well against him and I did that tonight.

"I served good, lot of free points on my serve and I thought I was taking control of the rallies when I had the opportunity so it was a good match."

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy pulled out from the singles in Tokyo with a thigh strain. He had been hoping to win a gold medal at his third successive Games, teaming up with Joe Salisbury for the men's doubles.

Andy Murray won his opening match at the Western & Southern Open

The dad-of-four will now next face the winner out of ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

During a press conference on Sunday, Andy admitted he would not be making any long-term goals until after the US Open.

"I think I need to set short-term goals, it is what's really important just now because it's been very difficult to plan medium and longer-term targets because of various different issues that I've had this year," the sports star said.

Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time

Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament. Andy has also gone on to win the singles at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

