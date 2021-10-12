Strictly star Tom Fletcher celebrates happy baby news with fans

Tom Fletcher is busy with his Strictly rehearsals but he took a break to celebrate some very happy news with fans on social media.

The McFly star - who shares three boys with his wife Giovanna - took to Instagram to repost a snapshot of his bandmate Harry Judd with his wife Izzy and their brand new baby boy.

WATCH: Harry Judd's daughter has a flair for music

The gorgeous black-and-white image shows Izzy cradling her newborn and beaming for the camera while her husband proudly kisses her check.

In the caption, Tom wrote: "YEAH!!!! Love you guys and can't wait to meet your new human!" He then shared Harry's original message which read: "Clever Mummy and baby boy are doing well and are both beautiful xxx."

Tom celebrated the birth of Harry and Izzy's newborn son

The new arrival is the third child for Harry and Izzy. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2012, are also parents to five-year-old daughter Lola and son Kit, four.

They chose not to find out their baby's sex ahead of his arrival. Writing on Instagram, Izzy previously explained: "Having gone through so much miracle medical intervention and fertility treatment [with Lola], it felt like this little secret was the one thing we could keep left to nature. I loved not knowing and Harry being the person to tell me she was a girl when she was born.

Harry with daughter Lola and son Kit

"This time around we decided we would like to find out, mainly for Lola & Kit."

Tom and his fellow bandmates will no doubt be clamouring to meet the new arrival - and Tom might even seize the chance to get some top dance tips from Harry.

The McFly drummer won Strictly in 2011

Harry famously appeared on - and won - a special Strictly episode for Children in Need in 2010, and the following year he announced he was taking part in the 2011 series of the show.

The 35-year-old was partnered up with pro Aliona Vilani and they received the highest score of the series before going on to win the whole competition. He then went on to win the 2015 Christmas Special with Joanne Clifton.

