Gorka Marquez breaks silence after Strictly exit - but fans are divided The pro was partnered with Katie McGlynn

Gorka Marquez has spoken out following his exit from Strictly on Sunday night with partner Katie McGlynn.

The pro took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the pair in costume as Cruella De Vil and Pongo and wrote a heartfelt message for Hollyoaks star Katie.

WATCH: See Katie McGlynn and Gorka Márquez's Cruella-inspired performance

"THANK YOU!!! @katiexmcglynn thank you for the past 4 weeks. From day 1 I knew we were gonna get on and have fun!" Gorka, 31, began.

"You came to this show without any dance experience but you were willing to give your best to learn and improve everyday. You didn't have the easiest ride but always came with a smile and giving 100% to everything I asked you to do in the rehearsals room, you always trusted me and believed in my work and for that, I thank you."

Gorka paid tribute to Strictly partner Katie following their exit

The star continued: "Thanks for all the laughs and funny memories we shared over the last few weeks. If there was something we did all the time it was that…laughing.

"Today is the end of our dance journey but not our friendship one (sorry you won't be able to get rid of me and Mia is still asking for you!) THANK YOU ONE MORE TIME. I am so PROUD of you."

The pair became the second couple to be eliminated from the series

Gorka's Strictly colleagues - including Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones and Dianne Buswell - were quick to send messages of support to the couple. But not all of Gorka's followers were in agreement.

"Disgraceful," one wrote. "Sorry but this was a wrong decision by the BBC. Not a viewers' vote." "You didn't deserve to leave tonight, you won the dance off in my eyes xxx," a second noted, while a third fan echoed: "Wrong decision putting you guys out!!!!"

Gorka and Katie faced Judi and Graziano in the dance off

However, a third told the pair: "Lack of rehearsal time and commitments to other things defo showed this year unfortunately."

"Sorry to see you go gorks but truthfully you and Katie didn't have any chemistry," a second claimed, while a third disagreed with the couple's choice of song, adding: "The worst dance of the night. I felt for Katie, but the competition is stiff this year and you can't get away with only being able to do 3 hours a day for training."

The judges were split in their decision

Katie, 28, and Gorka had performed an American Smooth to Cruella De Vil from Cruella in honour of movie night but found themselves in the bottom two alongside Judi Love and Graziano di Prima, who danced a Charleston to When You’re Good to Mama from Chicago.

The show's judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, were split on who to send home, with Anton preferring Katie's performance, while Craig and Motsi voted to save Katie.

Given the deciding vote for the second week in a row, head judge Shirley saved Judi and Graziano.

