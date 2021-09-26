Tom Fletcher pulls out of next week's Strictly following dancefloor debut The singer is paired with Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing

Tom Fletcher shared some sad news on Sunday, as his fans expressed their sympathy with many kind messages of support.

The star has had to pull out of next week's episode of Strictly Come Dancing, after both he and his partner Amy Dowden tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the BBC read: "Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19. The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

Tom also pulled out of a performance with his group, McFly, on Sunday evening.

The singer took to Twitter, where he re-posted a message shared by the band's official account announcing that the star would be unable to perform at that night's gig in Glasgow.

The original tweet read: "Unfortunately Tom is unwell and won't be onstage with us tonight in Glasgow. Tom sends huge and heartfelt apologies to all the fans he won’t see tonight…"

Tom retweeted the message, adding: "I'm so sorry," but his followers were quick to support him.

One responded: " Please don’t apologise! Your health comes first. Hope you feel better soon, get plenty of rest and hopefully we’ll see you soon."

The star won't perform on Strictly next weekend

The announcement came after the dad-of-three's first appearance on the Strictly dancefloor on Saturday night, where his moves impressed the judges and the audience, as well as making Amy proud.

Earlier this month, he sparked a fan reaction after he teased that preparing for the BBC dance competition was "easy".

Sharing a photo to Instagram which showed himself with his feet up, he wrote: "Day 2 on @bbcstrictly done. No dancing yet. This is easy…" Fans shared their disbelief over the 36-year-old's post, however, as one commented: "Famous last words."

Tom was the first star to be announced for the latest series of the series, breaking the news on The One Show.

