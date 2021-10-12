Strictly romance! AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington spark rumours with hidden mic clip The pair are among the frontrunners in the competition

Strictly stars AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington have sparked speculation of a romance following the release of the hidden mic clips.

The couple - who have emerged as frontrunners in the 2021 series - put on another incredible performance on Saturday as they danced the American Smooth to I Have Nothing from The Bodyguard.

WATCH: Strictly's AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington spark romance rumours with hidden mic clip

They are said to have become close after long hours of training - and the secret audio has done nothing to quell speculation.

Kai can be seen holding AJ in his arms on the dance floor as the pair embrace following their routine. "Awww, I love you! I love you so much!" he can be heard telling the 33-year-old presenter.

AJ and Kai are among the frontrunners on the show

It comes after AJ was asked about relationship rumours during an appearance on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show on Monday. "Some of the newspapers are trying to allude – and I think everyone is hoping and praying – that maybe, romance…?" Zoe remarked to the star.

As Zoe then noted that AJ was giggling, the former Big Brother's Bit On The Side host insisted: "I'm just giggling! Guys, I was in character at that moment on the dance floor this week."

The pair have been wowing judges and viewers with their routines

She continued: "I was playing Rachel, he was playing Frank [from The Bodyguard]. They were in love!" "Bit of roleplay there, that's how it all begins," Zoe joked, prompting further laughter from the Strictly star.

Kai is one of four new pro dancers who joined Strictly this year alongside Nikita Kuzmin, who is dancing with Tilly Ramsay, Jowita Przystal, and Cameron Lombard. As such, this is his first-ever celebrity partnership.

The 26-year-old is believed to be single since splitting from his dancer girlfriend and fellow Dancing with the Stars professional, Giulia Dotta earlier this year. The former couple had started dating in 2016.

Both Kai and AJ are believed to be single

AJ is also currently single. Speaking to the MailOnline last year, she confessed: "2020 is not the year for my love life." Referring to the pandemic, she continued: "I have been all alone, I didn't move back in with family, I didn't see anyone. I took it so seriously for months, so to come out of it still sane, I was really proud of myself!

"It's so funny because I thought, 'Right this is the time I'm going to go on a date!' and then just as I was getting out there, lockdown two happened and now I'm just focused on work. I do not mix business with pleasure. 2020 is not the year for my love life sadly."

