David Walliams sparks fan reaction with adorable new family photo The Britain's Got Talent judge is close to his mum Kathleen

David Walliams has shared the sweetest photo with his mum in honour of her birthday this week. Sharing the snap with fans on Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent judge remarked: "Happy Birthday Mother. @scottsmayfair."

The 50-year-old star had headed for a meal at Scott's with his lookalike mum, Kathleen, and the pair couldn't have looked happier.

His followers were quick to remark, with one writing: "You both looking so lovely as always together. Happy Birthday to your lovely mother." Another said: "She’s adorable and your love of each other is just perfect."

A third post read: "Love your mummy always. Hope she had wonderful birthday evening with you David. Treasure every single you have."

Although he is incredibly private about his personal life, the picture was a wonderful treat for his followers.

The BGT judge shared this snap with his mum

Last year, the comedian opened up about his eight-year-old son, when he revealed how they were both coping with lockdown.

While appearing on This Morning, David was speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about his new book, Slime, when he revealed how he and Alfred have been bonding more while living in isolation.

"I have enjoyed having a bit more time than usual because normally I'm here, there and everywhere, but at the moment obviously I'm at home so I can write all day and all night [...] and then other times I'm looking after my son and home schooling which has been fun," he said.

