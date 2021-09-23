David Walliams is a doting father to son Alfred, eight, but he is also the owner of two pet pooches, Bert and Ernie, and on Thursday he delighted fans with a stunning photo of them.

In the black-and-white shot, the Britain's Got Talent judge cuddled up to his dogs while sitting on the stairs at his beautiful London home. David looked like one proud father as he beamed into the camera, while Bert and Ernie looked content in his arms.

As per usual when posting shots of his dogs, the 50-year-old kept the caption kept the caption brief, simply writing: "Dad."

But his fans immediately fell in love with the sweet shot, as one said: "So cute," and a second added: "Pleasant," alongside a star emoji.

A third enthused: "So cute and you David," while a fourth went so far as to call the star the "nation's favourite dad".

David has frequently shared pictures of his two dogs, who he affectionately dubs his "loves" and back in June he looked besotted as he cuddled up with the pair on his garden sofa.

The star was dubbed the "nation's favourite dad"

Although the star likes to keep his son out of the spotlight, back in July he revealed the adorable way his son helps him write his books during an interview on This Morning.

"Yes, Alfred, he has lots of brilliant ideas," he told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, adding: "We often talk about things we'd like to read stories about and he said, 'Wouldn't it be great if there was a monster made up of all the different scary monsters in the world and it'd be called the Mega Monster, Dad? That should be the title of your next book!' And I said, 'Okay, yeah that's a great title.'"

David's dogs are just so adorable!

David continued: "When we go on walks and stuff with the dog we often think about where the story could be set and he says, 'Dad you do the writing of it, the hard bit!'"

The Little Britain star then revealed his son's cheeky comment about the books: "But recently he said, 'Please can I have 50 per cent of the royalties?'" which prompted Phillip to say: "Quite right, too!".

