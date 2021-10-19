David Walliams was in a sombre mood on Tuesday as he penned a heartbreaking tribute to songwriter Leslie Bricusse who had died earlier in the day.

Leslie's agent confirmed that the legendary artist, who had written the lyrics for Bond themes Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice, alongside many others, had passed away in his sleep at the age of 90. Leslie was also known for writing songs for films like Doctor Dolittle and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

David shared a photo of himself sat alongside his close friend, as he made an emotional tribute.

"A fond farewell to my friend the legendary songwriter Leslie Bricusse," he penned. "His list of songs is iconic. Goldfinger. You Only Live Twice. Feeling Good. Pure Imagination. Candy Man. Talk to the Animals.

"Leslie was the best company. The greatest storyteller. The perfect host. The kindest man. It was an honour to know him."

The 50-year-old's fans were equally as heartbroken, as many others headed to the comments to pay their respects to Leslie.

David paid tribute to Leslie

One posted: "Very sad to hear that… I'm also a fan… I watch Scrooge every Christmas! Xx," and a second added: "He will be missed, a true legend [as a] singer songwriter. RIP Legend."

A third wrote: "What a really lovely tribute RIP Leslie," and a fourth said: "So sad, what a very talented man he was."

Leslie passed away on Tuesday

Close friend Dame Joan Collins also paid tribute to the star with her own post. Sharing a photo of the pair together at a restaurant, she wrote: "One of the giant songwriters of our time, writer of Candyman, Goldfinger amongst so many other hits, and my great friend Leslie Bricusse has sadly died today.

"He and his beautiful Evie have been in my life for over 50 years. I will miss him terribly, as will his many friends."

During his life, Leslie won two Oscars, one in 1968 for Best Original Song with Talk to the Animals and his second in 1983 for Best Original Song Score or Adaptation for his work on Victor/Victoria.

