Liv Tyler shares close-up photo of engagement ring

Liv Tyler and Dave Gardner have secretly been engaged since Christmas, but the pair have wanted to keep their wedding news a secret – until now. The bride-to-be seemed ready to confirm the rumours when she shared a photo of her engagement ring over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Liv, 38, happily posed with her left hand on full display, and gave fans a close-up look at her stunning rock. The actress made no reference to her engagement in the caption, but instead chose to tell her followers that she was on her way to Texas to film for her TV show The Leftovers.

Looking ethereal in the snap, Liv was pictured gazing out at New York City, where she lives with her fiancé Dave, with her hand pressed up against the window.

Goodbye for now nyc!!! Texas here I come #theleftovers A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Sep 26, 2015 at 2:19pm PDT

Liv Tyler and Dave Gardner have a seven-month-old son together

This isn't the first time Liv has been pictured with her engagement ring. The Armageddon star, who has a seven-month-old baby with sports agent Dave, has been spotted flashing her ring at certain events and occasionally on the red carpet.

Recently, Liv has been wearing her new piece of jewellery more regularly. While she was out and about in New York with baby Sailor on Friday, Liv, who nailed off-duty chic in a maroon checked shirt and ripped skinny black jeans, wore her diamond stunner.

The couple have been keeping their engagement a secret since Christmas

She was also pictured with her ring earlier this month when she attended New York Fashion Week with her dad Steven Tyler, Aerosmith's lead singer.

News of Liv and Dave's engagement only surfaced this week, when multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair are set to tie the knot. "They have been since last Christmas but prefer to be private," one insider said. "She's been wearing the ring."

❤️ Sweet boys !!!❤️ sailor having lunch with his daddy @davidgardner and his God daddy @davidbeckham A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Sep 26, 2015 at 2:18pm PDT

Dave's good friend David Beckham was chosen to act as a godfather to baby Sailor

The couple began dating last summer and in September 2014, Liv confirmed that she was pregnant with her and Dave's baby. Little Sailor was born in February, six weeks early, and counts David Beckham as one of his godparents.

This will be Liv's second trip down the aisle; the American beauty and former child model was previously married to musician Royston Langdon. She has a ten-year-old son Milo with her ex-husband.