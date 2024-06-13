What happened to Carrie Underwood?

Carrie Underwood has come under scrutiny again for potential plastic surgery after fans flooded her recent Instagram post claiming she looked “totally different”.

The carousel post, which went out to her 13.2 million followers on the app, opened with a picture of Carrie posing with rapper and Fast and Furious actor Ludacris.

She wore a Guns N’ Roses tee, black pants, black knee-high boots and a yellow ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ cap, and sported her signature blond locks and gorgeous smile.

The 41-year-old captioned the post, “Pretty sure @ludacris is the only person who could get me out to the club after my show @resortsworldlv. @zoukgrouplv was so much fun and we even got a fun surprise watching @tpain! Thanks for a fun night out! #LasVegas #zouk”

Fans immediately took to her comments, questioning what they see as a different woman altogether.“That looks nothing like Carrie Underwood!” one person remarked, “she has changed her appearance so much…looking totally different from how she once looked.”

Another person aired their doubts about her look, asking if that was “the real Carrie Underwood”. “She looks totally different…not just clothes, but facial features.”

Others jumped to her defense in the comments, hitting back, “Carrie is beautiful now, has always been and will always be simply beautiful! The greatest thing about Carrie is her beauty on the inside.”

Another fan commented, “She’s 41, did people expect her to look the same? I know I don’t look the same as I did in my 20s so why would they expect her to look the same?”.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood's epic throwback

The Before He Cheats singer revealed that she had a nasty fall in November 2017 while walking her dogs near her Nashville home and was rushed to the hospital at the time for her injuries.

Revealing to her exclusive fan club members at the end of 2017, Carrie listed the extent of the damage: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [her husband] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

© Michael Zorn/Shutterstock Fans think Carrie has had plastic surgery

The fall caused her to shy away from the spotlight for a few months while she recovered, with the American Idol alum not even able to use her angelic voice due to the extensive stitches both on her face and inside her mouth.

Speaking to Today host Hoda Kotb at the time, Carrie disclosed her fears after her accident: “In the beginning, I didn't know how things were going to end up. It just wasn't pretty… I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste.”

This accident caused fans to speculate that she had gotten plastic surgery to try and correct her face post-stitches.

© Instagram Carrie's face looks different

Has Carrie had plastic surgery?

HELLO! spoke with aesthetic doctor Dr Sabina Hanoman-Singh of the CREO Clinic in September 2023 about Carrie’s potential plastic surgeries and what she may have done.

"Carrie Underwood looks great and whilst we don’t know if she has had any treatments to enhance her looks, it looks as though she may have chosen some anti-aging and natural enhancement procedures to maintain her youthful look gracefully" said Dr. Sabina.

The doctor speculated that she may have had “anti-wrinkle injections”, “collagen synthesis treatments”, and “dermal filler”, among other less invasive treatments like laser therapy.

© Getty Images Experts believe Carrie may have had some work

Carrie denied going under the knife in an interview with Redbook in August 2018, blaming the tabloids for stirring up gossip.

“It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting…I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it. My mom will be like, "Did you see they are saying this about you?" And I'll be like, "Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life."”

While it’s unclear whether she has undergone plastic surgery, the singer is still at the top of her game after just wrapping up a Las Vegas residency at Resorts World and is set to take her Reflection Tour on the road in the upcoming months.

© Michael Zorn/Shutterstock Carrie Underwood performed a tribute to George Michael

She recently scared fans when she fell during a torrential downpour that graced her set at the Carolina Country Music Festival, prompting more concerns over her wellbeing.

She quickly took to Instagram again to reassure everyone that it was merely a tumble, writing in her caption, “Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget! Thanks for being awesome, #MyrtleBeach!!!”.

She followed this up with another post, promising that “We won’t let a little rain stop us! We won’t let a massive downpour stop us, either! #SingingInTheRain”.

Carrie burst onto the scene when she was just 21 years old, on the 2004-2005 season of ‘American Idol’, where she went on to win the whole thing, signaling the beginning of a long and still-flourishing career in country music.

The singer has a whopping eight Grammy awards under her belt, making her the most awarded ‘American Idol’ alum ever, according to the Grammy website.