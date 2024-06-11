Carrie Underwood suffers awkward tumble during rainy South Carolina concert

Carrie Underwood didn't let a slippery stage mishap dampen her spirits at the Carolina Country Music Fest this past weekend.

The Blown Away singer, 41, delivered a headline-worthy performance despite the rain-soaked conditions in Myrtle Beach on Sunday, June 9.

According to video footage obtained by TMZ, Carrie took a slightly awkward tumble while exiting the back of the stage, losing her footing as she descended some stairs.

Fans immediately noticed the fall, with some heard screaming, “She fell!” However, the resilient star didn’t let the fall or the sudden downpour spoil her set. She powered through, finishing her performance amidst the heavy rain.

Carrie Underwood wows in a sheer princess-like dress

“We won’t let a little rain stop us! We won’t let a massive downpour stop us, either!” Carrie captioned an Instagram video of herself belting out tunes in the pouring rain before her fall.

In another post, she reflected on the night with good humor, writing, “Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget! Thanks for being awesome, #MyrtleBeach!!!”

This isn't the first time Carrie has had to brush off a fall. Back in 2017, she experienced a more terrifying accident outside her Nashville home, resulting in a broken wrist that required surgery and over 40 stitches to her face.

The American Idol alum opened up about the incident during a 2018 appearance on iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show, explaining that she fell while taking her dogs out for a quick walk.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped,” she explained. “There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself, and I just missed a step.”

“If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up,” she added.

Speaking to Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway channel, the Grammy-winning singer recalled the harrowing experience. “I thought I just busted my lip. Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh, no!’”

“I’m acting very calm about it now, but … it wasn’t pretty,” she admitted. “I chipped my tooth, but it was just my skin, thank the Lord. Stitches and all that stuff.”

At the time, she was rushed to hospital where she received urgent care and subsequently warned fans that she "might look a bit different".

Carrie confessed that her confidence took a knock and she stepped away from the stage and the spotlight as she was unable to sing.

"I had wanted to be in the studio sooner than I was, actually recording these songs, but I had stitches inside my mouth, outside my mouth," she told Vulture magazine. "It was physically impossible."