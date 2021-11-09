Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit The actress stole the show on the red carpet

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week.

The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.

Husband Francois-Henri Pinault, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black tuxedo complete with a bowtie. The couple have been married since 2009 and together share one daughter, 14-year-old Valentina.

Their stylish appearance comes after Salma reflected on her past in a new interview with Bustle - and admitted that she previously had a "naughty and illegal" habit. The Q&A series saw the publication ask successful women to describe what their lives were like at 28 - what they wore, where they worked, what stressed them out, and what, if anything, they would do differently.

Salma looked incredible in a plunging sequin gown

"I'm very comfortable with my age now, and I was very comfortable in my 40s," Salma, 55, confessed. "But I have to say, getting closer to 30 was extremely hard.

"I got all this attention, but nobody was offering me jobs. So by the time I was getting closer to 30, I was depressed. I had broken up with my boyfriend. Everybody knew who I was, but I was not getting respect from the industry."

The star is a proud mom to 14-year-old Valentina

Asked what she did for fun at the time, Salma then confided: "I used to do something very naughty and illegal. I think I can say it now, it's past the statute of limitations. I can confess!

"I used to go to the multiplex at noon and get a half-price matinee movie ticket. I had a chart of all the movies playing that weekend. They line them up so you can't see many of them back to back, but I would hide in the bathroom, read my scripts, put on a hat or change my top, and go to another one.

Salma confessed she had a "naughty and illegal" habit when she was younger

"Sometimes, I would watch the beginning of one movie and then go to another movie that had just started. The next Friday, I'd go back to the original movie I hadn't seen all the way through - I'd work out the math so I'd finish what I started. I'd watch, like, four movies on a Friday night for the price of [a matinee] ticket. I'd bring snacks and water, because you don't want to draw attention to yourself at the theater. Plus, the theater snacks are expensive.

"I loved it. I loved watching the movies alone. I loved the mischievousness of breaking the system."

