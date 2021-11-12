As a dedicated mother-of-three herself, Jennifer Garner pours her heart into helping children. Her philanthropic work includes supporting Save the Children, Baby2Baby, Children Mending Hearts and I Have a Dream Foundation, to name a few.

Her organic, fresh baby food company Once Upon a Farm, which she co-founded in 2017 with Cassandra Curtis and John Foraker, grows organic fruits and vegetables on her family's century-old farm.

The company's vision is to provide nutritious food to children while also giving back to the community at the same time. In 2019, Once Upon a Farm became the first refrigerated baby food available to WIC-eligible families.

It seemed only natural then, for Jennifer's company to partner with Save the Children, of which she is an ambassador and board member, to launch the "A Million Meals" initiative to help provide one million meals to kids in need in rural America by 2024.

While she joined the board in 2014, Jennifer was an ambassador for Save the Children long before.

In addition to bringing the charity's early childhood education programmes to her home state of West Virginia, Jennifer has advocated on Capitol Hill and travelled to Arkansas, California, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Washington to meet with lawmakers, press and philanthropists to raise awareness and funds.

More recently, Jennifer paid an emotional visit to an Afghan refugee centre near Washington, D.C., which serves as the first port of call for the thousands who fled Afghanistan in August. Save the Children has set up a private space there for children to play, get settled and have access to essentials like blankets and nappies.

"These children and families have been through so much — many of the families I spoke with have been in transit for weeks, and are understandably exhausted," Jennifer said in a statement. "I see Save the Children's services provide such a sense of relief for the parents, and a sense of joy for the kids."

