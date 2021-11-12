Lady Gaga is on a mission to create a braver and kinder world and she does this through her Born This Way Foundation, the name of which was taken from the singer's 2011 single and album.

The foundation, which was co-founded in 2012 with Lady Gaga's mother Cynthia Germanotta, aims to empower youth, improve mental health, and prevent bullying. "We aim to make kindness cool," the non-profit states on its official website.

And it's clear to see that Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia are leading by example. Joshua Hollin, Digital Associate at Born This Way Foundation, told HELLO!: "Our co-founders, Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, embody kindness in everything they do. It's their passion for uplifting the experiences and perspectives of young people everywhere that continues to inspire me every day.

"My journey working for Born This Way Foundation has taught me the profound effects of channelling kindness toward myself and others. From our research, we found young people know kindness is rooted in action, and it's been the biggest thrill of my career putting kindness into action every day, both online and offline."

The foundation also specifically has a ChannelKindness.org platform, which allows young people to share their story and validate their emotions in the process – whether that's prevailing against school bullies or breaking through mental health stigmas.

The foundation collated such stories into their New York Times best-selling book, Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, which also features personal notes of empowerment from Lady Gaga herself.

