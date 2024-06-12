Rihanna shuts down fans 'triggered' by her latest appearance as she talks pregnancy reports and music

As we find ourselves getting further and further away from Rihanna's last released album, 2016's Anti, the singer and mogul is making big moves in other ways.

The Barbadian star, 36, recently announced the debut of a new Fenty brand, Fenty Hair, and at the launch party, she was asked whether she really had retired from music or not.

Recently, while snapped during an outing with partner A$AP Rocky, Rihanna sported a tee that read "I'm Retired," prompting fans to speculate in a frenzy on social media that the singer was hinting at giving up music for good.

However, at the Fenty Hair launch event, she spoke with Entertainment Tonight and pointed out that many of those fans completely missed the second line of the tee, which read "this is as dressed up as I get."

"People got triggered with that 'retired' word, they're like, 'We're never getting an album'," she joked, clarifying that an album was indeed on the way, although she was looking at starting afresh.

"I think that music, for me, is a new discovery," she explained. "I'm rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio. I'm gonna start — give me a second!"

She admitted that she'd been spending a good deal of time looking once again at songs she already had while exploring new sounds and tracks to give herself a fresh beginning.

"Yeah, I'm starting over," Rihanna shared. "But I don't want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I'm still in love with."

In her interview, the "Diamonds" singer also spoke about wanting to be a "girl mom" down the line, currently a mother to sons RZA, two, and Riot Rose, 10 months, with A$AP.

When asked if she wanted to have more kids, she responded: "You know what, I hope so. I do," and, in a reference to further speculation that started up after she was spotted with her "I'm Retired" shirt, she quickly quipped: "I'm not pregnant, if that's what you're asking."

In an earlier conversation with ET, Rihanna was asked more about R9, her upcoming album as it is affectionately and unofficially known by fans, and whether her sons or even her boyfriend would make an appearance on it.

"You recently shared that RZA is really into music right now," she was asked, and Rihanna could only gush: "He's an empath!" "Is he like his mama?" ET asked, to which she responded: "I think so."

When asked if he might make a featured turn on the record, Rihanna teased: "It's up to them. I've already got stuff that I feel like I can make hits out of," although didn't add more details about the long-awaited album.