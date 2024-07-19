Rihanna shares 'proud' major news ahead of Paris Olympics

Rihanna is the master of keeping everyone on their toes with her savvy business moves, surprise performances and growing family with partner A$AP Rocky; the beauty mogul's latest deal is no different.

The superstar announced via social media on Thursday that she has inked a deal with none other than the 2024 Paris Olympics – does this woman ever sleep?

The post featured a picture of Rihanna walking hand-in-hand with one of her Fenty Beauty lip products, which held a glass of wine in its drawn-on hand.

The funny photo also showed the pair walking towards the camera with the Eiffel Tower in the background, adorned with the five Olympic rings, in preparation for the Games which begins on July 26.

She captioned the photo, "tried to tell yall…we outside all 2024!!! PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!! #FentyxParis2024”.

Rihanna announced her brand partnership with the humorous social media post

According to a press release, Olympic volunteers will receive a Fenty Beauty makeup kit, which includes the Eaze Drop'Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer and the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint.

The volunteers will receive tutorials on how to apply the makeup to create a "designated look", and Fenty makeup artists will be on hand to help.

In the announcement picture, Rihanna sported a shirt dress and an army-print bomber jacket, complete with a Louis Vuitton handbag, oversized red sunglasses and her long brown hair flowing past her shoulders. She finished the look with gold heels and chunky jewelry.

© Getty Images The singer recently launched Fenty Hair, the latest iteration of the brand

The photo poked fun at the original image, which saw Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky as her companion instead of the lip gloss, pictured on their trip to France for Paris Fashion Week. Rihanna has been dating the rapper since 2020, and the pair share two children, RZA, two, and Riot, eleven months.

Fans loved the joke and were quick to comment, with one writing, "not you replaced [sic] Rocky with your gloss bomb" and another commenting, "I know A$AP somewhere with his hands on his hips and mouth wide open at this picture".

© Getty Rihanna and A$AP were in France for Paris Fashion Week

The Fenty Beauty account wrote, "Let's go Paris!" and its sister brands joined in to congratulate the founder. The Fenty Hair account wrote, "Issa Fenty TAKEOVA", while the SavagexFenty account, Rihanna's lingerie brand, commented, "Always elevating the game".

Rihanna's staggering success with her Fenty brand has landed her a spot on the billionaires list; she is reportedly worth $1.4 billion USD, making her the wealthiest female singer on the planet.

© Instagram She shares two children with Rocky; RZA and Riot

The Umbrella singer launched Fenty Beauty, which she named after herself [her real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty], in 2017, and immediately delighted fans and makeup artists alike with its diverse range of 40 foundation shades, making it one of the first brands to do so.

She noticed a gap in the market for inclusivity, and thus, Fenty Beauty was born. "I want everyone to feel included," she said in an Instagram post, explaining her reason for starting the brand. "That's the real reason I made this line".