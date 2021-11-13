Amy Robach shares jaw-dropping video courtesy of husband Andrew Shue - and you should see it This is incredible!

Amy Robach took her Antarctica adventure to the next level on Friday when she shared some footage which will blow you away.

The GMA host is visiting the icy continent as part of a climate change report for ABC, and it looks out of this world.

MORE: Amy Robach takes the plunge in daring ocean adventure

Amy posted videos on Instagram and thanked her husband, Andrew Shue, for capturing the moments.

In the clips, they're cruising through icebergs on a boat and the scenery is spellbinding.

Amy and Andrew's Antarctica adventure is unreal

Not only that, but Andrew managed to capture adorable footage of penguins too.

Amy captioned the latest post: "This landscape is otherworldly and jaw dropping! The coolest behind the scenes videos courtesy of @andreweshue. Make sure to swipe to the third video… it’s a priceless polar plunge. #antarctica #penguins."

Earlier in the day, she posted another video of a penguin waddling and falling, but ultimately getting back up on its feet.

MORE: David Muir's special bond with GMA co-star Amy Robach

MORE: Amy Robach reflects on devastating health diagnosis in bittersweet post

Amy's message read: "I could watch this all day! And we could all learn a little something from our friendly Gentoo penguin! No matter the stumble or fall, get back on your feet and keep going!

Amy is reporting on climate change for ABC

"Witnessing these beautiful birds in person and understanding how our action and inaction threatens entire colonies’ survival is motivation to do better! climatechange #antarctica."

Amy and Andrew are treasuring every magical moment of their trip and refusing to take what they are experiencing for granted.

It was a two day expedition on the boat to get to their location and Amy previously admitted the trip was a little rocky.

She said she was suffering from nausea after riding 18 foot swells and 48 hours of rough water.

Amy is reporting on the earth's changing climate for Good Morning America and a statement by the network explained her role. It read: "Good Morning America sends GMA3 and 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach on a one-week expedition to Antarctica, providing a firsthand look at global warming and what it foretells for our future."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.