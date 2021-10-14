David Muir's partner in crime: His special bond with GMA's Amy Robach The news anchor keeps his personal life out of the spotlight

David Muir has carved out an amazing career in the news world and behind the scenes, he's also created firm bonds with his co-stars - and that includes one very special person.

The World News Tonight star's personal life is kept under wraps which makes it even more intriguing to fans.

And while his real-life romances remain a mystery, his friendship with his 20/20 co-host, Amy Robach, is no secret.

David has hosted the TV news magazine with the Good Morning America star since 2018 and before that, they teamed up on GMA.

Throughout the years of working together, they have also forged a sweet relationship.

When Amy was named as Elizabeth Vargas' replacement the network and David were delighted.

Amy and David presenting GMA before they became 20/20 co-hosts

ABC News President James Goldston said: "I'm delighted to announce that Amy Robach will join David Muir as co-anchor of 20/20 starting at the end of May.

"In addition to her new duties she’ll continue to report frequently for Good Morning America and across ABC News when major news breaks."

He added: "Amy, as we know so well, is a brilliant journalist and a skilled interviewer."

David and Amy's professionalism and empathy for the stories and victims on the show make for a remarkable team.

Amy and David also have a friendship away from their TV roles

They often deal with incredibly sensitive subject matters and David has said in the past that he hopes he and Amy "are able to break through that noise and give these people the voice they deserve."

Off-screen they're also close and when Amy recently completed the Berlin marathon alongside her husband, Andrew Shue, and friends, David was one of the first to comment on her Instagram post.

Showing his love and admiration for Amy and her impressive accomplishment, David commented with three red hearts and three clapping hands emojis.

Amy and David make a great team

They recently got to work together on Good Morning America again too and Amy was absolutely thrilled to have him back on board.

In the wake of the news that David was bringing his long-running segment, America Strong to GMA for a month, Amy wrote a message on social media which read: "A big welcome to @davidmuirabc to the @abcgma3 family - making his debut appearance today to kick off his inspiring and heartwarming #americastrong series on all @abcnews platforms!

"I never miss David's incredible stories of ordinary Americans doing extraordinary work on @abcworldnewstonight."

