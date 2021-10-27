Amy Robach shares rare photo with lookalike mom as they ask for support The Good Morning America star is doing good for people in need

Amy Robach has had an exciting few weeks in the lead-up to the release of her debut children's book, Better Together, which was released on Tuesday.

MORE: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue announce news fans have been waiting for

What's more, the Good Morning America star is doing good with her book, and is auctioning a signed copy of it off for a good cause.

At the start of the week, the TV host took to Instagram to share a rare photo with her lookalike mom Joanie, revealing that they were asking for support by watching them in an upcoming charity bake-a-thon for a very worthy cause.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Amy Robach's five style lessons revealed

In the picture, Amy and Joanie looked more like sisters as they stood next to each other in the star's kitchen in New York.

MORE: David Muir's special bond with GMA co-star Amy Robach

MORE: Amy Robach sparks concern for her health in new photo

The mom-of-two explained that they were going to be livestreaming a bake-a-thon to make their pumpkin swirl cheesecake to raise money for No Kid Hungry – a charity that works to help end childhood hunger in America.

Amy Robach and her mom Joanie asked for support with their good cause

Amy wrote: "Mom and I are making our @myketohome pumpkin swirl cheesecake for the No Kid Hungry Thanksgiving Bake-A-Thon livestream event to help end childhood hunger in America! Watch Saturday November 13th for 4 hours of celebrity and award winning chefs to inspire your Thanksgiving meals and raise money for a worthy cause.

MORE: Amy Robach is positively glowing during special reunion

MORE: Amy Robach shares emotional cancer news with happy photo

"Also a signed copy of my new book Better Together will be auctioned off during the event. You can also preorder our book which is released on Tuesday… link in my bio!"

Amy is incredibly close to her mom

Amy's fans and co-stars were quick to show their support, with Ginger Zee writing: "Love it and want to make," while another follower wrote: "Thank you all for paying it forward." A third added: "Two beautiful women with a kind and beautiful heart."

MORE: Amy Robach wows in tiny denim shorts for emotional reunion

MORE: Amy Robach's mum shares heartbreaking post about daughter's cancer battle

The charity event is in a few weeks time and before then Amy will be busy promoting her new book, which she wrote with her husband Andrew Shue.

The idea was inspired by their blended family as a way of helping their then-young children feel better about the big change in their lives when their parents first met.

Amy and her daughters Ava and Annie

Amy is a mom to two daughters, and Andrew has three sons. Chatting to Publisher's Weekly ahead of the book release, the couple opened up about its sweet backstory.

"When we first blended our family, we created bedtime stories about the animals in the backyard of our new home becoming a family and finding adventures together," they explained.

"We had chickens and we added in the squirrels, birds, and mice we saw to the stories. They helped our little ones feel connected to each other and our new lives together."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.