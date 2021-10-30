Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager wow fans with an unexpected look in crop tops and hot pants We didn't see this coming!

Goooooo Today show! Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager delighted fans with their choice of Halloween costume this year which saw them jumping for joy in cheerleading outfits.

The duo were part of the cast and crew's Football Fright in America theme and they did their part perfectly.

Savannah and Jenna both got dolled up as Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders, complete with white hot pants, a blue cropped shirt and a set of pom-poms.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager film hilarious moment together

They put on a dazzling display as they danced with the official dance squad and thanked them wholeheartedly on Instagram too.

Both Savannah and Jenna looked to be having the time of their life as they performed the epic routine.

"From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU, to @dccheerleaders Lexie, Amber, Caroline, Gina, Rachel and Ashlee," Savannah wrote on social media alongside a photo of them all. "You had so much patience and generosity teaching me and @jennabhager your craft - we are in awe of you."

Savannah and Jenna were trained by the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders

Not surprisingly, their fans loved it and commented: "This was brilliant," and, "you look amazing".

Some of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders also chimed in and added: "This was so special!!!!! Your hard work paid off… y’all killed it!!! Loved working with you both and seeing y’all shine and SPARKLE! Thank you for being so kind and thoughtful."

The entire Today team went all out for spooky season and Al Roker's show-stopping performance as The Weeknd was also a winner.

They were beaming with enthusiasm

Al rocked a wig, red jacket and even an earring and portrayed the star perfectly. He shared several photos of his performance on Instagram and it was met with applause.

He joked: "After seeing my performance on our @todayshow @3rdhourtoday #halloween show, @theweeknd changed his name to Weekdy."

Savannah commented: "Bahahahahaha. No, you killed it - WEEKEND should be proud to be portrayed by a legend."

Others wrote: "Love this, Mr. Roker," and called him, "the best".

Hoda Kotb wasn't left out either and she dropped jaws when she dressed up as country music star, Carrie Underwood.

