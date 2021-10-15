Stacey Solomon melts hearts as she introduces baby Rose to Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha Stacey and Joe Swash welcomed their second child on 4 October

Stacey Solomon looked proud as punch as she introduced the newest addition to her family to some of her Loose Women colleagues on Thursday.

In a new Instagram picture, the 32-year-old - who gave birth to baby Rose earlier this month - could be seen smiling as she cuddled up to Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore, who looked on in awe.

"I can't explain how divine it was to spend the afternoon in Stacey's super cosy 'boudoir' with her, Jane and wee Rose," remarked Nadia. "There are no words to convey just how magical Rose is.

"Every part of her so teeny, so perfect I honestly could have held her for days just staring at her little face. It was such a joy too, to see Stacey and Joe literally beaming with love and wonder."

Stacey Solomon introduces baby Rose to her Loose Women colleagues

She added: "Welcome to the world Rose I have a feeling you are going to have a ball!!!"

Their celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to gush over the adorable post, with Kaye Adams writing: "Awwwwwwww!!! How lovely! Wish I could have been there xx." Charlene White added: "Beautiful [heart emojis]." A third post read: "Lovely photo and beautiful words xx."

Stacey welcomed baby Rose on 4 October, which also happened to be her 32nd birthday. The TV star is also a doting mum to Rex with fiancé Joe Swash and Zach and Leighton, from previous relationships.

Stacey and Joe Swash welcomed their second child on 4 October

Both Stacey and Joe struggled to find the perfect name for little Rose, but confirmed her moniker a week after she was born. Sharing a photo of the newborn next to a single rose, the presenter wrote: "Rose Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved.

"It's been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose. We feel so so lucky to have you here… Thank you all for your loveliness, your kindness and just being there at 3am for a chat it’s been the best. Love you all."

