Nadia Sawalha has shared a sweet family snapshot on Instagram, posting a fun photo of her "cool" mum and dad.

The split-screen image shows mum Roberta – known as Betty - on the left and dad Nadim on the right – both wearing a pink beret. And fans were quick to comment on the strong family resemblance between the Loose Women star and her father.

Nadia Sawalha has fans in stitches with her underwear drawer

"You look just like your dad!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Well, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree…" a third told the TV favourite, "Your mam looks very glam and your Dad very trendy! Lovely."

In her caption, Nadia had told her fans: "My mum and dad… pretty damn cool, don't you think?! @nadimsawalha and Betty love you both so much #parentslove #grandparents #shielding # elderly #youngatheart."

Nadia is one of three children born to Nadim and Betty; she has two sisters, Julia and Dina.

Showbusiness certainly runs in the family. While actress Julia is famous for her role as Saffron Monsoon in Absolutely Famous, dad Nadim is also a talented actor.

He has made over 100 appearances in film and TV in his 40-year career, including The Bill, The Sweeney, and Bond films The Spy Who Loved Me and The Living Daylights.

Earlier this year, Nadia expressed her gratitude for her parents in another Instagram post. Sharing a photo showing her with her arms around her mum and dad, the 55-year-old wrote: "Feeling blessed today... so lucky to live right next door to my parents. Both in their eighties, both so funny, smart and tenacious!! And damn fine looking!! Love you Betty and Teddy."

Nadia, meanwhile, is herself a mother to two children with husband Mark Adderley: 17-year-old Maddy and 13-year-old Kiki.

She recently admitted that her girls get embarrassed by her body positivity videos, particularly when she strips off!

"I do embarrass them, they hate what I do on Instagram, and I say I'm doing it because I'm really trying to break through to people's minds,” she shared. “I wanted someone to say, 'I'm really trying to love [my body].'"

