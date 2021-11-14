Will Smith inundated with support from his children in emotional family video The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star is a doting dad to three children

Will Smith has an incredibly supportive family and their close bond was more apparent than ever in his latest social media video.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor posted footage on Instagram of himself reading a moving excerpt from his memoir, Will, where he opened up about fatherhood.

In the video, the Hollywood star was surrounded by his three children, Trey, Jaden and Willow, as he read out loud his memories of becoming a first-time dad.

VIDEO: Will Smith prepares to take a dive in the deepest swimming pool

Will was emotional as he detailed his worries about being a good father to his newborn son, as his children comforted him.

"My body was quaking, overwhelmed with the immensity of responsibility to this tiny human and life," he read. "I fell to my knees, sobbing uncontrollably, praying to god. 'Please help me do it right. Please help me be a good daddy.'"

Discussing his own father, he then started tearing up. "It's 3am, I'm on my knees. I'm just a little boy. I never wanted my daddy so bad," he read.

Will Smith was overcome with emotion in his latest family video

"Then something clicked, deep in a place where nothing had ever clicked before, a decision, an iron-clad conviction.

"I wiped my tears, I stood up, I gently touched Trey's head, and I knew there were only two possibilities. One, I was going to be the best father the planet had ever seen, and two, I was going to be dead."

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star is a doting father

In the caption, the actor wrote: "This is from the last episode of #bestshapeofmylife "It was excruciating reading this book for my family, but when we got to the other side… freedom. Hope you get a chance to watch. All 6 episodes on my @youtube channel now."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many praising the actor for his honesty, while others observed what a good father he was.

Will has a close relationship with his kids

"We are moved my your transparency. We thank you," one wrote, while another commented: "Love the support from his kids. The way they reach out for him to let them know they are there for him." A third added: "Will Smith is such a good father."

The actor shares Trey with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and his younger two children Jaden and Willow with wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

