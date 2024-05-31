Willow towers over mom Jada Pinkett as they support Will Smith

Willow Smith was looking statuesque as she supported dad Will Smith at the premiere for Bad Boys: Ride Or Die.

The 23-year-old joined the rest of her family - Will, Jada, Jaden and Trey - on the red carpet where she stood tall in platform boots and a trendy check print jacket-dress and pants. Her hair was voluminous in a perfect 70s style afro, and she kept her makeup relatively natural with some black eyeliner.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Willow looked stunning in the check look

Willow stood next to her mom, who stands at 5 foot tall, with her gained height and clearly towered over her as they put arms around each other. Jada stunned in a sheer, flowy look with her cropped blonde hair.

Typically, Willow is 5 foot 7, although the platform boots and new do gave her some height when compared to her mother, meaning she was almost as tall as her father, who is an impressive 6 foot 2.

© Eric Charbonneau Willow and her mom Jada

Jaden similarly opted for wide leg pants, with denim cargos, which he paired with a white button-down shirt and a vest over the top with a black tie. Trey opted for a simple teal suit and sneakers.

Jada's mother also walked down the red carpet, completing the family reunion, as she wore a denim gown.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris

As Will reunited with longtime collaborator Martin Lawrence for the latest Bad Boys instalment, he crossed the red carpet in a retro look with a black beanie cap that matched his suit jacket, black shirt and bell bottom trousers. He wore a statement chain and tinted sunglasses, donning new facial hair with a soul patch beard connected to a moustache.

The duo have been co-starring as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Bennett since the original 1995 movie. In the latest, it looks like Will and Martin return for another caper as they go on the run after the death of their commanding officer Captain Conrad Howard, who is framed in a corruption case.