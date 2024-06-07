Will Smith sparks debate as he is joined by Jada Pinkett's look-alike at Miami premiere

Will Smith continues to fuel speculation about his personal life as he was seen with a mystery woman who bears a striking resemblance to his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Although the two did not walk the red carpet together at the Miami premiere of his new film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the 55-year-old Oscar winner's rumored companion was spotted among his entourage at Silver Spot Cinemas on Wednesday evening.

For the event, the mystery woman donned a long, leopard-print gown and black high heels. Much like Jada, who suffers from alopecia, she sported a shaved head, adding to the intrigue surrounding her identity.

It remains unclear whether Will and the unidentified woman share a romantic or platonic relationship or how they know each other.

Jada Pinkett Smith backtracks on Will Smith separation

This sighting comes after the pair were seen together twice during Miami's Art Basel events in December.

During their first outing, they maintained some distance while at the international art fair but ultimately left the venue together in the same limousine, according to onlookers. Later, they were spotted at Lucali, a famed pizza restaurant favored by celebrities like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and the Beckhams.

© Getty Will Smith at Martin Lawrence at Bad Boys premiere in Miami

Their latest appearance together follows a week after Will opened up about his marriage to Jada, revealing that they have been living apart since 2016.

At the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the King Richard star candidly discussed his personal life, including his highly publicized ups and downs in recent years.

© Mega Mystery woman spotted by Will's side who looks like his estranged wife Jada Pinkett

"I have made tons of mistakes," Will admitted to the lively crowd, seemingly referring to his marriage issues and the infamous Oscars incident where he slapped host Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. "Fame is a unique monster, and I've had to be really careful," he added.

Despite their separation, Will and Jada have no plans to divorce. Last year, Jada confirmed on The Drew Barrymore Show that they are committed to staying together. "We're staying together forever," she said. "I tried. We tried," alluding to their years-long separation that they kept tightly under wraps from the public.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris

During a publicity event for her tell-all memoir Worthy, Jada emphasized that she and Will are not planning to part ways. "I'm not leaving Will's side," she stated. "We're still figuring it out. We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

Speaking of their split in a November interview with Fearne Cotton on her podcast Happy Place, Jada elaborated, "The biggest problem was that we were in that power struggle of romanticism… what we believed that the other person needed to be in order to feel good," she said.

© Lisa O'Connor/AFF-USA/Shutterstock Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were together at 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Premiere, Los Angeles

"I just wanted to be his everything, I wanted him to be my everything, I wanted to be so absorbed. And that wasn't quite it either."

Jada continued, "I know people are confused, but I don't know what to tell you. Having space, but never wanting to leave each other's side. That's what those years of separation taught us… I need to love him freely."