Dan Walker is one of our favourites from this year's Strictly Come Dancing, however the star has been on the receiving end of some trolling during his run.

DISCOVER: BBC Breakfast stars' kids: Dan Walker, Steph McGovern & more family photos

Thankfully, he has also received hundreds of supportive messages from fans, and on Friday he was inundated with positive comments after he shared one that was extremely touching. The message was sent by a fan who called the BBC Breakfast presenter an "inspiration" and spoke about how her boyfriend had stopped dancing at the age of 11 because of teasing from his friends.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker celebrates making it through to another week of Strictly

She went on to say that Dan's resilience in the face of the trolls had "encouraged" her partner to get back into dancing, and she finished by writing: "So thank you from the bottom of my heart, because although we are both only 16 I've not seen him this happy since we started dating when we were 11."

MORE: Strictly star Dan Walker reveals surprising Call the Midwife connection

READ: Strictly star Dan Walker reacts to Tom Fletcher's shock exit

Dan then shared an emotional message with his supporters, as he wrote: "I just wanted to say 'thank you' for the 1000s of messages we get like this every week. You are so kind and encouraging.

"I'm glad so many of you are enjoying #Strictly and @nadiyabychkova and I are always humbled that people want to see us dance again… we are just having fun every Saturday."

He then teased his performance for the weekend, adding: "I know everyone's dances will be amazing this weekend so I hope you enjoy the quarter final. Can't wait for you to see our tango.

Dan received an emotional message

"Same couple from the rumba but… now on the streets of Buenos Aires… dancing a traditional tango!!!"

Dan's fans showed up in their droves to voice their support in the comments, as one said: "I want you to win for that very reason. I used to teach and to get boys and men involved is still really challenging. Your attitude and progression is fabulous and has started to make me feel like getting back in the training room."

MORE: Strictly's Dan Walker sparks debate after expressing 'distress' at London visit

SEE: Dan Walker's stunning home with wife Sarah is cosier than we imagined

A second was in tears as they posted: "I'm not crying!! Good luck tomorrow and have fun!" and a third commented: "What a message!!! And from young people that is so great, just have a moment Dan and take in how your dancing is affecting people. Well done you!"

Dan has been entertaining the nation during his run on the show

Dan had to defend his place in the competition earlier this week following the elimination of Tilly Ramsay and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Taking to social media, Dan reminded those fans that it's only a TV show. He tweeted: "Thank you to everyone who is sending lovely messages & enjoying us having fun on #Strictly and to the few who say… 'Just leave', 'aren't you ashamed?', 'you’re a disgrace', 'It's a fix' (which I don't get) or 'who is voting for them?' IT'S A TV SHOW!"

"'Just leave', 'aren't you ashamed?', 'you’re a disgrace', 'It's a fix' (which I don't get) or 'who is voting for them?' IT'S A TV SHOW!" He then added a crying with laughter emoji, and said: "See you in the 1/4 finals."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.