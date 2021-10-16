Strictly star Dan Walker left speechless after receiving surprise news ahead of Saturday night's show

Strictly fan favourite Dan Walker has been left speechless after receiving an unexpected message ahead of the latest episode of the BBC ballroom programme.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker's weight struggles might surprise you

On Saturday night's show, Dan and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova will perform the Cha Cha Cha to U Can't Touch This/Superfreak by MC Hammer and Rick James - and just got the biggest seal of approval from MC Hammer himself!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker leaves fans in hysterics with his singing during Strictly performance

The BBC Breakfast host took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share a video message with fans which he captioned: "We've somehow made it to week 4!!! I'm loving it! Thanks for all the support so far. We really hope you enjoy our cha cha cha later. Watch out for those hips / heeps. Can't wait!! @NadiyaBychkova @bbcstrictly."

MORE: Dan Walker's colourful house with wife Sarah is too beautiful – photos

MORE: Strictly stars AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington put on the spot over romance rumours

However, just hours later, Dan couldn't believe his eyes when he spotted that MC Hammer had liked the post. Screenshotting the notification, he wrote, "The actual @MCHammer just liked my tweet," alongside a string of laughing face emojis. "I hope we do him proud tonight on @bbcstrictly. Good morning Mr Hammer @NadiyaBychkova."

The actual @MCHammer just liked my tweet 😂😂😂



I hope we do him proud tonight on @bbcstrictly 🕺🏼💃🏼



Good morning Mr Hammer @NadiyaBychkova pic.twitter.com/98P51OhVkh — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 16, 2021

Naturally, Dan's fans were delighted for him and quickly took to the replies. "Yes Dan!! You and @NadiyaBychkova have got this! Move your "eeps" and no one can touch you!!" one said.

Someone else said: "Now THAT is impressive!! I love that you're excited by that as most of us would be excited because you have liked our tweets. Best of luck this evening Mr Walker!"

Dan and Nadiya will perform the Cha Cha Cha to MC Hammer's song Can't Touch This

A third added: "'Mr Hammer'. Love it. Your kids will be entirely non-plussed so thank you for letting us 90s kids share your 'No waaaaaaay!! That is so cool!' moment with you!"

It comes after fellow contestant Judi Love caught the attention of another rapper, Sean Paul, who said that the Loose Women star's dance to his hit song Get Busy "blew up his phone".

MORE: Dianne Buswell expecting 'bittersweet' weekend following Robert Webb's departure

Appearing via a prerecorded video on last week's episode, he congratulated Judi on the performance. "Hey, Judi! What's up, it's Sean Paul," the Jamaican musician said. "So last week you blew up my phone. All different people calling me and telling me you did Get Busy! So I had to check it out for myself, and you know, you did your thing. So big up and good luck on the next instalment of Strictly!"

Judi was left absolutely gobsmacked but she managed to regain her composure in time to quip: "Sean Paul if you need a big ting in your next video, just call me!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.