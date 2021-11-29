Strictly's Dan Walker hits back at 'fix' allegations with defiant post The BBC Breakfast host has made it through to the quarter-finals

Dan Walker has responded to fans, who have accused him of being a part of a Strictly Come Dancing "fix scam". After Tilly Ramsay was eliminated from the show on Sunday night, some viewers were quick to question why he has avoided the dance-off especially since he has scored a string of low scores.

Taking to social media, Dan reminded those fans that it's only a TV show. He tweeted: "Thank you to everyone who is sending lovely messages & enjoying us having fun on #Strictly and to the few who say…

"'Just leave', 'aren't you ashamed?', 'you’re a disgrace', 'It's a fix' (which I don't get) or 'who is voting for them?' IT'S A TV SHOW!" He then added a crying with laughter emoji, and said: "See you in the 1/4 finals."

Turning his attention to TikTok star Tilly, BBC Breakfast's Dan concluded: "Tilly Ramsay is wonderful. She fills every room with smiles & kindness & her partnership with Nikita is beautiful.

"Her attitude throughout has been a real example & she's a gorgeous dancer - especially when you consider she’d hardly ever worn heels before this started!"

Tilly and Nikita were in the dance-off alongside Rhys and Nancy

Tilly and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin were at the bottom of the leaderboard this weekend with 30 points, while Dan and Nadiya Bychkova were just above them with 31 points.

Following the votes, Tilly and Nikita found themselves in the dreaded dance-off with CBBC presenter Rhys and his partner Nancy Xu, who had initially scored 35 points.

One viewer had tweeted: "This show is now officially the biggest fix, how did Dan get through?????" Another stated: "He needs to go now his fans are keeping him in when better dancers are getting voted off."

