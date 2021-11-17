Strictly's Dan Walker sparks debate after expressing 'distress' at London visit

Dan Walker got his social media followers talking on Wednesday after he shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from his visit to London.

MORE: Strictly contestant Dan Walker reveals secret injury

The BBC Breakfast co-host posted a photo of a restaurant menu that appeared to have been taken through a window and captioned it: "I'm not sure what causes more distress… the 'fruit selection' for £13 or the 8 quid chips! #LondonPrices."

The post soon attracted hundreds of comments, with one fan responding with a laughing emoji as they wrote: "I think the £20 club sandwich hit me most."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker reveals daughter's amazing reaction to Strictly dance

Another chimed in: "Nope it's the £4 bread roll… WHAT... that means a chip butty would be £12… it's unbelievable really, London or not , it's still a bread roll."

READ: Strictly's Dan Walker admits 'huge surprise' at reaching milestone

MORE: Strictly's Dan Walker pays emotional tribute to wife

A third good-naturedly defended the city's prices, adding: "Living in LDN makes me wonder where this is? There's lots of choice!" A fourth, meanwhile, teased Dan: "Spoken like a true Yorkshireman! 'How much??'"

Dan got fans talking with his latest post

Although the star was born in Sussex, he went on to study at the University of Sheffield and has now settled back in the city with his family.

The 44-year-old has to travel to London more frequently at the moment, however, because he is starring on the current series of Strictly, where he and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova have a devoted fan following.

Dan and Nadiya are fan favourites on Strictly

Dan's co-stars recently rallied to support him after newspaper reports suggested viewers were "baffled" to see him still taking to the dancefloor on Saturday nights.

Dancer Katya Jones, who was recently eliminated along with her partner Adam Peaty a couple of weeks ago, wrote: "Dan! You are brilliant and deserve so much respect for your commitment. Together with Nadiya you are putting in so much work, no less than anyone else. Bringing millions of people joy every single week. Will be supporting you all the way."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.