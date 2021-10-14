Charles Spencer has fans jumping for joy after making exciting announcement This is amazing!

Charles Spencer left his fans jumping for joy on Thursday when he made an amazing announcement about his critically-acclaimed book, The White Ship.

In a post he shared on his Instagram, he revealed that he would be holding an exclusive event with the Sulgrave Club ahead of the book arriving on American shores on 19 October. In his caption, he wrote: "The White Ship, out in the US on October 19! Pre-order now on the Harper Collins Website – link in bio. #thewhiteship."

Unsurprisingly, the Earl's fans got incredibly excited by the news, as one enthused: "Omg finally," and another added: "Good luck with sales in the US. Hope the book does as well as in the U.K."

Charles was touched by the lovely comment, and responded: "Thanks, Maria - very kind of you."

Some of the 57-year-old's other followers were left speechless by the announcement as they commented with strings of heart and clapping emojis.

Back in August, Charles shared some more brilliant news about the book as he revealed that it had made it onto the Sunday Times bestseller list.

The Earl had some exciting news

Sharing a screenshot of the chart which showed the book sitting pretty at number seven, Princess Diana's brother wrote: "Fourth week in the Sunday Times Bestseller chart for THE WHITE SHIP - my nonfiction romp through the 90 years following the Norman invasion of 1066."

The father-of-seven went on: "It's the true story of William the Conqueror's royal sons fighting one another for control of England and Normandy, with their sons, grandsons and courageous granddaughter ('the Empress') taking this real life game of thrones into the next generation and beyond.

"This medieval struggle for power is most deeply [affected] by THE WHITE SHIP, the Medieval TITANIC, which sank 900 years ago, altering the course of History forever. The book is published in the USA on 19 October. #thewhiteship."

The book was a best seller-in the UK

Charles' followers were quick to congratulate him on his achievement, with one writing: "Fabulous news."

Other comments included: "Richly deserved no doubt," and: "I've just bought this, so looking forward to reading it," while others simply posted clapping and heart-eyes emojis.

The news came a week after Charles posted that he was 'delighted' to have made it onto the chart for another week, writing: "Thank you to those who continue to buy 'Game of Thrones - but in the real world' #thewhiteship."

