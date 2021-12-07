Peter Andre's latest post on kids Junior and Princess gets fans talking - and Katie Price's ex reacts The TV star shares two children with ex-wife Katie Price

Peter Andre has shared a fun home video of his two eldest children, Junior and Princess, acting like any other brother and sister.

The hilarious clip sees the siblings messing around - with 16-year-old Junior lifting his younger sister, Princess, 14, in the air and swinging her around. "Stop, stop - I'm going to be sick," shouted Princess, while doting dad Peter quipped: "Guys, be careful."

WATCH: Peter Andre makes candid family comments

In the caption, he remarked: "Meanwhile, normal Monday night at home… these two have the best brother sister banter. @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre @dr_emily_official."

The post received a flurry of replies, including one from Kieran Hayler who used to be their children's stepfather. He simply added a heart emoji.

Upon seeing his comment, one fan remarked: "This is lovely to see, your both great dads x." Another wrote: "I was just thinking the same, they are both amazing dads x."

Peter shared this fun video of Junior and Princess

One other post read: "Aw nice to see them being normal teens messing about. You're a great dad x." Another fan suggested: "Great kids love watching you all you should have your own reality show."

Peter, 48, and ex-wife Katie Price are parents to Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, while Katie's third husband Kieran, whom she has now parted ways with, is dad to eight-year-old Jett and his little sister Bunny, aged seven.

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Peter teased an exciting announcement – he is set to host Miss World 2021. "MEET YOUR HOST: Very excited to announce that I will be hosting Miss World 2021 live from Puerto Rico PR to all corners of the globe on Dec 16th," he finally said.

The star added: "In 2019, when I was privileged to host Miss world for the first time, over 2 billion people tuned in to watch the lovely @toniannsingh from Jamaica take the crown; and this year will be bigger and better as we celebrate its 70th anniversary."

