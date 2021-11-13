Peter Andre defends himself after recent accusations ahead of ex Katie Price’s 'fourth wedding' The former couple were married for four years

Peter Andre has broken his silence and appeared to defend himself after his ex-wife Katie Price accused him of "making money" from her.

The 48-year-old took to his Instagram Stories on Friday night to share a simple message that appeared to be a response to recent reports that he had sent Katie legal papers over concerns for their children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, should she marry her fiancé Carl Woods in Las Vegas.

Shortly after the claims surfaced, Katie took to Instagram to allege that Peter was "making money from my name".

However, without mentioning her directly, he now appears to have responded to the reports, writing: "I don't do stories. It's not my bag."

He added: "I never get involved. Just thought I'd let anyone interested know.

"Nice try though."

Peter appeared to defend himself against recent reports

Katie is currently in Las Vegas where she is rumoured to be preparing to marry Carl after they obtained the necessary paperwork to get married in the US.

Carl and Katie reportedly arrived at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau and completed their appointment in around 15 minutes.

Katie recently returned to social media following a stint in rehab, and over the weekend she paid a gushing tribute to those who "have my back no matter what".

Katie and Carl are rumoured to be tying the knot in Las Vegas

Sharing a picture of her family, she wrote on Instagram: "My family, my team and the people that will always have my back no matter what. I love you all so much! Thank you for always putting me in my place and telling it to me straight! I truly appreciate everything you do for me."

The picture saw Junior with his baby cousin Albert in his arms, Katie's stepfather Paul, mother Amy, sister Sophie and her husband Harry, and Princess all smiling for a picture.

Her teenage daughter Bista, as she is affectionately called by her father, loved the shout-out and was quick to respond. "I love you," she simply wrote back, alongside a red heart emoji.

