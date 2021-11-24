We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Peter Andre's wife Emily has confirmed she is releasing a brand new book, aimed at school children, in the New Year.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the NHS doctor unveiled the cover for the book, Growing Up for Girls: Everything You Need to Know, which will be published in January 2022. This will then be followed up by Growing Up for Boys: Everything You Need to Know in May 2022.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre makes candid family comment

"I'm absolutely delighted to reveal the cover for my brand new book! Growing Up For Girls will be out on the 6 Jan, 2022 with @scholastic_uk," she wrote.

"It is a reassuring, fact-packed guide for age 9+ readers on what to expect when growing up and I hope it will help young people to navigate the changes and pressures of puberty."

She added: "It can be a difficult time, and some children may not feel able to talk about what is worrying them so I have written a book that I hope answers some of these questions, and reassure children that their journey is unique and special to them. #growingupforgirls #puberty #growingup #scholasticbooks."

Emily and Peter with the TV star's eldest two children

Emily's fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "@dr_emily_official I’m going to get this for my daughter who turns 10 next week." Another remarked: "This will be great for my girls x." A third post read: "This looks great!! My daughter is 10, I've been looking for a suitable book to get her!"

Written for readers aged nine plus and illustrated throughout, the guides will cover the physical changes of puberty as well as the psychological and emotional aspects of the subject.

Emily, who shares two children with husband Peter Andre, previously said: "I'm very excited to be writing my first book with Scholastic. Their passion for encouraging children to read is something that I really identify with, so to be given the opportunity to write a book for children is a real honour for me.

Growing Up for Girls: Everything You Need to Know, £7.99, Amazon

"Along with experts in the field, I wanted to write a book for children about the psychological and physical aspects of the journey through puberty.

"It can be a challenging time, and some children may not feel able to talk about what is worrying them. I wanted to write a book that would answer some of these questions and reassure children that their journey is unique and special to them. I'm passionate about educating children, promoting good body image and healthy minds, and I really hope that will come across in the book."

