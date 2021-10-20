Peter Andre talks parenting with wife Emily and the 'guilt' they feel during romantic nights out The singer has four children

Peter Andre is a doting dad to four kids, but like all parents, feels incredibly guilty when he and his wife Emily spend some alone time together.

Exclusive: Peter Andre's wife Emily makes extremely candid comment about her kids' future

During a chat on Made by Mammas: The Podcast with Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton, the 48-year-old confessed that romantic date nights have almost come to a halt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre and wife Emily take kids on fun day out

Asked what "romantic time away from the kids" between him and Emily look like, Peter replied: "It looks like an impossibility at the moment! We went away for her birthday for a night and, literally, we felt guilty. I'm not kidding!"

MORE: Peter Andre's wife Emily tears up over emotional milestone involving son Theo

READ: Peter Andre teases 'big family move' with wife Emily

On parenting with his medic wife, he added: "Emily is one that loves going in the garden and doing all that sort of stuff, and I love cooking."

The couple are parents to seven-year-old Amelia and four-year-old Theo, while Peter is a father to Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Amelia from his marriage to ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter took his wife Emily to the Shard on her birthday

He was also quizzed whether there will "be a new tiny person to play with or are you guys done?" To which, Peter remarked: "Just the thought of that makes me so anxious!"

Earlier this week, the singer opened up to HELLO! about lockdown with his family. "As a family, lockdown was a bittersweet situation," he explained. "Emily was right on the frontline during that first lockdown before PPE was introduced.

"I remember her calling me one day and explaining that someone had walked in coughing, so she was going to self isolate for three days. Three days later she got so sick, and everyone in that room ended up getting COVID. So at that time I had the whole family at home, I was cooking for everyone, I was parenting, I was cleaning, I was the chef, I was doing all of it, but I loved it!"

The couple share two children together

He added: "I really felt for people during that first lockdown that didn't have a garden. It was so easy for people to say, 'stay at home', but if you didn't have outdoor space I can't even imagine how difficult that would have been.

"Luckily, the weather was incredible and we were able to make the most of it together. I say to my kids we'll never forget the summer of 2020."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.