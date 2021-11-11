Peter Andre's daughter Princess posts heartfelt tribute to mum Katie Price ahead of rumoured fourth wedding

Katie Price is incredibly close to her children, and eldest daughter Princess, 14, proved this earlier this week with a heartfelt tribute.

READ: Peter Andre shares thoughts on daughter Princess' first red carpet

Ahead of her mum flying out to the United States for what is rumoured to be her fourth wedding, Princess shared a piece of artwork from a fan depicting her and her mother. The pair looked like twins as their blonde hair flowed down their shoulders and out of the picture, as they both had full faces of makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre showcases Princess' amazing achievement

In a beautiful message, Princess wrote: "@katieprice I love you," and Katie had the sweetest response as she wrote back: "I love you too my baby girl, unconditional."

MORE: Peter Andre hints at emotional reunion with parents - and daughter Princess reacts

READ: Peter Andre's daughter Princess sends heartfelt message to terminally ill Nan

The teen's followers were awestruck by her beautiful message, and posed dozens of supportive messages in the comments section.

One wrote: "A love between a mother and her daughter is unconditional and forever. Love this post," and a second added: "This ..you're definitely your mum's twin."

"An unbreakable bond," mused a third.

Princess shared some artwork from a fan

Katie recently returned to social media following a stint in rehab, and over the weekend she paid a gushing tribute to those who "have my back no matter what".

MORE: Peter Andre swiftly revises post about makeup-free daughter Princess

MORE: Peter Andre's daughter Princess shares her pride with heartwarming video

Sharing a picture of her family, she wrote on Instagram: "My family, my team and the people that will always have my back no matter what. I love you all so much! Thank you for always putting me in my place, and telling it to me straight! I truly appreciate everything you do for me."

Princess and Katie have a close bond

The picture saw Junior, 16, with his baby cousin Albert in his arms, Katie's stepfather Paul, mother Amy, sister Sophie and her husband Harry, and 14-year-old Princess all smiling for a picture.

Her teenage daughter Bista, as she is affectionately called by her father, loved the shout-out and was quick to respond.

"I love you," she simply wrote back, alongside a red heart emoji.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.