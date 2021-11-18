Peter Andre announces exciting news The TV star has been teasing his fans all week

Peter Andre has announced some exciting news! The 48-year-old has teamed up with good friend Ben Smith to create a new no points, no syns and no guilt health app called #itsfine, which is available to download now.

The new app, #itsfine, tailors the user's calories over a week, making it more manageable and sustainable with weekly targets instead of the usual inflexible and stressful calorie count per day. This gives complete flexibility around the person's unique lifestyle and meal choices to achieve sustainable results.

On why he is launching this, Peter explained how he always felt under pressure to lose weight since finding fame. "I've been using this approach for years but I just hadn't found anything to help me with it," he said.

"Experiencing the pressure put on people in the entertainment industry to lose weight caused me to see a wider problem in society.

"In searching for my own solution, I found Ben and the #itsfine lifestyle and joined the business with the goal of rescuing people from fad diets."

Packed with hundreds of delicious recipes with the ability to swap ingredients, #itsfine encourages users to lead a balanced lifestyle by giving them back the power to have their favourite takeaway or to have that slice of cake they have been craving without feeling guilty.

