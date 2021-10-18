Peter Andre's eldest daughter took to Instagram on Sunday for a very special reason. Princess Andre - Peter's daughter with ex Katie Price - shared a touching message for her Nan in honour of her birthday.

Alongside two snapshots showing Katie’s mum Amy Price, 14-year-old Princess sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday Nan! I love you so much." A huge number of the teen's followers responded to her post, with one telling Princess: "Beautiful woman. U look so much like her x."

Sadly, Amy is fighting a serious terminal illness. In 2017, she was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult. There is currently no treatment or cure.

It's a difficult time for Princess and her big brother, Junior. Mum Katie was arrested for a drink-driving-related offence after crashing her car at the end of last month and is now being treated in The Priory.

Princess shared a sweet birthday message for her Nan

A short time later, her heartbroken family released a statement. "Today our worst fears nearly came true," it read. "As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs. We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.

"We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time and space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister."

Princess pictured with her big brother, Junior

Amy later shared a statement of her own. She wrote: "I know better than most that Kate has made a career in which she has engaged with and benefitted from the press so I am not seeking to portray them as bad guys and Kate as a victim.

"My daughter behaved appallingly when she got behind the wheel of a car intoxicated. She could have killed herself or someone else's child. I don't hide from that and neither does Kate."

Katie is currently receiving treatment following her drink-driving arrest

She added: "But Kate is not well. We asked as a family to have space and privacy. If, as is my fear, we lose Kate then the narrative will change and people/ media may remember all the good she did for causes in her early days and not just be judged on her failures."

