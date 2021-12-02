Lorraine Kelly shares her poignant Christmas tradition

Lorraine Kelly has shared the one Christmas ritual she always partakes in without fail every year - writing cards! The TV presenter personally handwrites a bunch of messages for her loved ones, something that is so important to her especially in harder times. Read her exclusive column below.

I know a lot of people now send virtual Christmas cards by email, but I really like to give and receive actual cards. They become part of your Christmas decorations and a way to keep in touch.

Every year at the start of December, I have the same ritual. I sit in front of the Christmas tree, usually with a roaring fire on the go and have my favourite Yuletide movie It's A Wonderful Life playing, followed by the musical Scrooge starring Albert Finney, and I write my Christmas cards.

I usually buy cards that help charities like Help for Heroes and local charities like Swan Lifeline in Buckinghamshire, and I also like to get special ones for really close family and friends.

It really feels like the official start of our Christmas celebrations, and I think this year sending a card is even more important than ever before.

Last year we really weren't able to celebrate as much as we wanted to because of Covid restrictions that scuppered office Christmas parties and families gathering to celebrate the big day together.

Again this year, a lot of us won't be able to see the people we love over the festive season, especially if they live far away, and many families simply won't be able to have their usual get-togethers. So sending a card with a heartfelt message is a really good way to let them know how much they are missed and how much they mean to us.

It might take a bit more time than firing off an email, and I do think some online greetings cards are brilliant, but nothing beats getting a card through the letterbox. I always add a wish for the new year as well as Christmas, and we all hope for a much better 2022.

