Emma Raducanu has taken on an exciting new role - she has now become the new face of evian.

On Thursday, the water brand announced that the British tennis star is now their new Global Ambassador following in the footsteps of Dua Lipa, Maria Sharapova and Stan Wawrinka.

The appointment follows Emma's sensational US Open win, where the 19-year-old made history as the youngest British player to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open, after fellow evian Global Ambassador, Maria.

Emma has been hailed as an inspiration to young tennis players across the globe and a rising star both on-and-off court.

Commenting on the news, the sports star said: "It's an honour to join the evian team. evian is an iconic brand and a champion of tennis and the younger generation – that's why I'm proud to join the evian roster of Global Brand Ambassadors.

"Being an athlete, healthy hydration continues to be of the upmost importance to my day-to-day activity so I'm excited to partner with evian and can't wait to see what's next."

As a world-class tennis player, Emma is the perfect match for evian, who have been the Official Water of The Championships, Wimbledon since 2008 and the US Open for over 30 years.

Emma's youth and iconicity also align with evian's uniquely sourced natural mineral water as evian look to continue their legacy as a pioneer at the forefront of the industry whilst acting as an advocate for both new and established tennis talent.

The teen sensation was born in Toronto in 2002 to her Chinese mother and Romanian father. The family moved to the UK when she was just two years old, settling in Kent where her father Ion and her mother Renee both worked in finance.

Following her win at the US Open, the tennis star received personal congratulations from many a famous face, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice and even the Queen.

