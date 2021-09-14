Emma Raducanu has been the name on everyone's lips, especially after she made history earlier this week by becoming the first female British tennis player to win a Grand Slam championship in 44 years. But it turns out that she could have had a very different childhood in Canada.

RELATED: Emma Raducanu: Discover the British tennis star's remarkable journey to success

Emma was born in Canada to a Romanian father, Ian, and a Chinese mother, Renee, who decided to relocate to the UK when their daughter was just two years old.

The reason behind their move hasn't been widely spoken about, but The Times reported it was because her parents thought it would be an exciting place for her to grow up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Raducanu reveals what she'll do with the Queen's letter

The 18-year-old now lives in a three-bedroom home in Bromley and has played tennis since the age of five – and her win was understandably a huge cause for celebration for her friends, family, neighbours and tennis fans across the UK.

Speaking of her parents, Emma told NBC Today: "They're my toughest critics and so hard to please - but I got them this time!"

MORE: Kate Middleton signs off personal tweet following Emma Raducanu US Open triumph

PHOTOS: Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more

The tennis pro moved to the UK when she was two

She also previously discussed her upbringing and said her mum has helped inspire her sporting career. The tennis star explained: "They have been very tough on me as a kid.

"They have been pushy to an extent, not just in tennis but in everything. I think that I’ve developed that mentality since a young age.

"My mum’s side of the family, when I go over to China, they are so mentally resilient. It’s like nothing can bring them down.

Emma won the women's US Open

"I would say I take a big part of my inspiration from her. My mum has worked very hard.”

Congratulations also quickly flooded in from the likes of the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice.

Her Majesty's personalised message of support read: "I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.

"It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players."

Speaking to the BBC, Emma explained how much the Queen's message meant to her.

"It meant everything to get a written message from Her Majesty. I mean, she's such a great inspiration and role model for the whole country so to have a note from her, I was extremely honoured and very, very grateful for that… I can't believe it, I'm maybe going to frame that letter or something."

MORE: Emma Raducanu's stylish sportswear makes her a fashion icon of the court

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.