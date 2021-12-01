British former Wimbledon semi-finalist Johanna Konta sparks major reaction after life-changing news

Johanna Konta has announced her retirement from professional tennis.

The former British No 1, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2017 - the first British woman to achieve this in 39 years, made the announcement on her social media pages, with a post headed "Grateful".

"This is the word that I've probably been used to the most during my career, and is the word that I feel explains it best at the end," the 30-year-old said on Wednesday. "My playing career has come to an end, and I am so incredibly grateful for the career that it turned out to be.

"All the evidence pointed towards me not 'making' it in this profession. However, my luck materialised in the people that came into my life and impacted my existence in ways that transcended tennis."

She added: "I am so incredibly grateful for these people. You know who you are. Through my own resilience and through the guidance of others, I got to live my dreams.

"I got to become what I wanted and said as a child. How incredibly fortunate I count myself to be. How grateful I am."

Johanna shared her statement with fans on Wednesday

Over the years, Johanna made the last four at the 2016 Australian Open and the 2019 French Open, while her best result at the US Open was a quarter-final run in 2019.

However, recently, the sports star has struggled with a persistent knee problem and has slipped to 113 in the rankings. Women’s Tennis Association were quick to comment, saying: "Wishing you a happy and healthy retirement, Johanna. Congrats on a fabulous career!" Lawn Tennis Association stated: "A true inspiration to the next generation."

The statement that was shared on the star's social media

One fan remarked: "I'm gutted for you but wish you all the very best future for the future." Another said: "Many congratulations on a stellar career. Very best of luck with your future endeavours! Loved your serve & forehand!"

Another post read: "Sad to hear as I think you still had so much to give, but you have brought much to the Women’s game and in particular as a British player, but I wish you well in the future and hopefully some commentary engagements."

